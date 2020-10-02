Advertisement

Ohio lawmakers extend well wishes following President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump and his wife tested positive for the virus late Thursday night, following news that White House aide Hope Hicks had also tested positive.
Both Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) praised the decision to postpone Ohio's primary. (Source: Gray DC)(GRAYDC)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers across the country are sending out well wishes to the president and First Lady following the couple’s COVID-19 diagnosis. President Trump and his wife tested positive for the virus late Thursday night, following news that White House aide Hope Hicks had also tested positive.

“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a statement. “Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.”

Rep. Marcy Kaptur extended her own well wishes for the first family saying on Twitter, “Praying for the swift recovery of President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the thousands of Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 each day.”

Rep. Bob Latta also wished them well.

“Jane & I send our best wishes to President and Melania Trump for a speedy recovery,” said Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman on Twitter. “I’m glad they immediately began to quarantine and I hope everyone will support their recovery by continuing to do their part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.”

Some lawmakers, however, saw the president’s diagnosis as an opportunity to continue criticisms of his choices during the coronavirus pandemic, especially those surrounding campaign events and his general refusal to wear a mask in most instances. Sen. Sherrod Brown made a statement on social media saying that he too wishes the President a speedy recovery but adding that he is “extremely troubled by the reports that the president’s family and staff refused to wear masks at the debate in Cleveland, and then held a fundraiser the next day -- endangering all who worked at and attended these events.”

Brown’s statement goes on to condemn the president’s response to the pandemic over the last seven months, including his decision to leave testing up to the states rather than invoke a national strategy. “The president has downplayed this virus for months, undermined scientists, shown he would rather focus on a Supreme Court power grab than a COVID relief package that includes worker protections, and refused to address this pandemic in a serious way," he continues.

