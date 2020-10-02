Advertisement

Penta Career Center Formula Student USA car returns to the test track

Race car program did not compete in the spring due to COVID-19
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Penta Career Center is back to full-time, in-person instruction this week.

Its Automotive Technology program has a chance Sunday to finally test out its first generation race car the students build.

COVID-19 cancelled that opportunity in the spring.

“It’s been one of the only things I’ve been thinking about over the summer is actually being able to go out with a group of people (and) go racing and have a good time,” Penta Career Center Automotive Technology senior Dominick Ward said.

This program - led by the instructors - will test the car at the Sports Car Club of America event at Owens Community College Sunday.

“The car does well and the students drive well and they get to see their fruits of their labor and their design and things,” Penta Career Center Automotive Technology instructor Bob Anderson said. “Even more important than that is the students working with other programs and coming up with ideas and sharing ideas and concepts and taking raw materials and turning it into a part that actually works on a car that they get to drive.”

Putting a human into the driver’s seat is a team effort across multiple Penta programs. Those programs include Powersports and Engine Systems, Computer Aided Design, Welding and Automotive Collision Repair.

“Collaboration between labs and all of them getting a little bit different experience,” Penta Career Center Powersports and Engine Systems instructor Chris Neff said. “Maybe figuring out a new technique, a new way of designing something, a new way to fabricate. It’s really opened up some eyes for some of the students and being able to do something they might of thought they were never able to do.”

“I’ve been looking forward to the designing of the parts,” Ward said. “I’e been wanting to introduce myself into the CAD.”

Now, it is time to go.

“It’s good to see what we’ve worked on finally be accomplished,” Penta Career Center Automotive Technology senior Jeremiah Vasko said. “Something be good for our school.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United Way begins a 21-Day Equity Challenge

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The United Way in Monroe and Lenawee Counties is using a program called a 21-Day Equity Challenge, an email-prompted approach to building better communities.

News

Tecumseh High School cancels in-person classes until Oct. 13

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tecumseh High School will close in-person classes until October 13, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

News

The United Way began a 21-Day Equity Challenge.

Updated: 1 hours ago
The United Way began a 21-Day Equity Challenge.

News

Suicide prevention walk goes virtual for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
The Belchers will host their own walk in honor of their grandson who took his own life.

Latest News

News

School bus rules of the road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
As more school children head back for in-person classes authorities say it’s time to refresh yourself with school bus laws.

News

Salvation Army holiday campaign kicks off early

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The Northwest Ohio chapter of the Salvation Army is starting up their iconic Red Kettle Campaign several weeks early, though it's online-only for the month of October.

News

Local documentary tells the heartbreaking and hopeful stories of addiction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
One: The Documentary was created and paid for by Spring Green Educational Foundation. The Maumee organization focuses on helping people heal.

News

60% of Wood County’s rising COVID cases coming from BGSU

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Wood County has one of the highest rates of new COVID cases in the state.

News

COVID-19 changes at the dentist office

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dental offices across the country are back in business amid COVID-19, with all new protocols in place.

News

Ohio pro-life organization says “trigger ban” abortion law will be introduced soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The legislation would ban all abortions in Ohio, except to save the life of the mother, should Roe V. Wade be overturned.