Penta Career Center Formula Student USA car returns to the test track

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Penta Career Center is back to full-time, in-person instruction this week.

Its Automotive Technology program has a chance Sunday to finally test out its first generation race car the students build.

COVID-19 cancelled that opportunity in the spring.

“It’s been one of the only things I’ve been thinking about over the summer is actually being able to go out with a group of people (and) go racing and have a good time,” Penta Career Center Automotive Technology senior Dominick Ward said.

This program - led by the instructors - will test the car at the Sports Car Club of America event at Owens Community College Sunday.

“The car does well and the students drive well and they get to see their fruits of their labor and their design and things,” Penta Career Center Automotive Technology instructor Bob Anderson said. “Even more important than that is the students working with other programs and coming up with ideas and sharing ideas and concepts and taking raw materials and turning it into a part that actually works on a car that they get to drive.”

Putting a human into the driver’s seat is a team effort across multiple Penta programs. Those programs include Powersports and Engine Systems, Computer Aided Design, Welding and Automotive Collision Repair.

“Collaboration between labs and all of them getting a little bit different experience,” Penta Career Center Powersports and Engine Systems instructor Chris Neff said. “Maybe figuring out a new technique, a new way of designing something, a new way to fabricate. It’s really opened up some eyes for some of the students and being able to do something they might of thought they were never able to do.”

“I’ve been looking forward to the designing of the parts,” Ward said. “I’e been wanting to introduce myself into the CAD.”

Now, it is time to go.

“It’s good to see what we’ve worked on finally be accomplished,” Penta Career Center Automotive Technology senior Jeremiah Vasko said. “Something be good for our school.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.