Police detain three juveniles in robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three teenagers were detained after a man was robbed in west Toledo.

Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the report of a robbery at Shady and Berwick. The victim told Toledo Police three Black male suspects approached him -- one with a Taser -- and stole several items from him, then fleeing east on foot towards W. Sylvania.

Officers canvassed the area and detained three juveniles who matched the description of the robbery suspects. They were transported to the Safety Services Building for further investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

