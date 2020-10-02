Stolen handcycle recovered by Bowling Green Police

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A ride through town is a breath of fresh air for Eric Rine Jr.

Rine, 20, has spina bifida and does not have use of his legs. He relies on his custom handcycle to get around.

Eric demonstrates how to pedal his custom built handcycle. (Tony Geftos)

Overnight Sept. 29, someone broke into several vehicles in Bowling Green, including the Rine family van, which is equipped with a motorized ramp. The following morning, Eric’s parents realized the handcycle he’s had since he was 12 years old was missing.

“For somebody who depends upon a wheelchair and adaptive equipment, that’s their lifeline. And when it’s taken from them, it’s a whole different meaning.”

Eric Rine Jr. is back on his handcycle after Bowling Green Police recovered it. (Tony Geftos)

Bowling Green Police shared images captured by a security camera outside the Circle K on Wooster St. The pictures showed someone else riding Eric’s custom handcycle. After those images were shared to Facebook, police received tips from the community that enabled them to track down a suspect, make an arrest, and recover the handcycle.

Security footage outside the Circle K on Wooster St. captured a suspect on Eric's handcycle. (Bowling Green Police)

Cameron Fox, 23, of Bowling Green, is facing a felony charge of receiving stolen property. It’s considered a felony because Eric’s handcycle was valued at $3,000 when his parents bought it eight years ago.

On Thursday, Eric picked up his handcycle from the police station and rode it home.

“It’s just the freedom. It’s just being out in public and seeing people, and seeing everybody wave at me,” said Eric, who added he was going to ride home as a victory lap.

