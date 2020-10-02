Suicide prevention walk goes virtual for 2020

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - Out Of The Darkness suicide prevention walks across the country are going virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That means you are encouraged to walk at your own pace at any location.

In Monclova, Earlean Belcher is inviting everyone out to her own personal walk in honor of her grandson, Ajane Burt, who took his life in 2017.

Ajane Burt is the subject of the documentary "A Cry For Help" after he took his own life in 2017. (Earlean Belcher)

“You know, we have these temporary problems and some people would like to give it a permanent solution. You know, you’ve got tomorrow. You might be having a bad day today. Might be having a bad day tomorrow, but you know, take one step at a time. Because, you know, usually those bad times will pass.”

The Belchers plan to start their walk at 9:00 AM Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Waterside clubhouse in Monclova. They will walk the Wabash Cannonball Trail and are asking everyone to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and COVID-19 prevention mandates outlined by the State of Ohio.

If you’d like to make a donation or participate in your own virtual Out Of The Darkness walk, click HERE for a link to the Toledo Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

This year's suicide prevention walk is virtual. (Tony Geftos)

