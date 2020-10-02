Advertisement

Suicide prevention walk goes virtual for 2020

The Belchers will host a walk in honor of their grandson who took his own life.
The Wabash Cannonball Trail through Monclova Township will be the site of a suicide prevention walk hosted by the Belchers.
The Wabash Cannonball Trail through Monclova Township will be the site of a suicide prevention walk hosted by the Belchers.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - Out Of The Darkness suicide prevention walks across the country are going virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That means you are encouraged to walk at your own pace at any location.

In Monclova, Earlean Belcher is inviting everyone out to her own personal walk in honor of her grandson, Ajane Burt, who took his life in 2017.

Ajane Burt is the subject of the documentary "A Cry For Help" after he took his own life in 2017.
Ajane Burt is the subject of the documentary "A Cry For Help" after he took his own life in 2017.(Earlean Belcher)

The Belchers plan to start their walk at 9:00 AM Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Waterside clubhouse in Monclova. They will walk the Wabash Cannonball Trail and are asking everyone to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and COVID-19 prevention mandates outlined by the State of Ohio.

If you’d like to make a donation or participate in your own virtual Out Of The Darkness walk, click HERE for a link to the Toledo Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

This year's suicide prevention walk is virtual.
This year's suicide prevention walk is virtual.(Tony Geftos)

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School bus rules of the road

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
As more school children head back for in-person classes authorities say it’s time to refresh yourself with school bus laws.

News

Salvation Army holiday campaign kicks off early

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The Northwest Ohio chapter of the Salvation Army is starting up their iconic Red Kettle Campaign several weeks early, though it's online-only for the month of October.

News

Local documentary tells the heartbreaking and hopeful stories of addiction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
One: The Documentary was created and paid for by Spring Green Educational Foundation. The Maumee organization focuses on helping people heal.

News

60% of Wood County’s rising COVID cases coming from BGSU

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Wood County has one of the highest rates of new COVID cases in the state.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 changes at the dentist office

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dental offices across the country are back in business amid COVID-19, with all new protocols in place.

News

Ohio pro-life organization says “trigger ban” abortion law will be introduced soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The legislation would ban all abortions in Ohio, except to save the life of the mother, should Roe V. Wade be overturned.

News

Salvation Army holiday campaign kicks off early

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Northwest Ohio chapter of the Salvation Army is starting up their iconic Red Kettle Campaign several weeks early, though it's online-only for the month of October.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Wood Co. Parks inviting superheroes for special geocaching event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The events go to different parks every week in October.

News

School bus rules of the road

Updated: 4 hours ago
School bus rules of the road