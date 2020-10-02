Suicide prevention walk goes virtual for 2020
The Belchers will host a walk in honor of their grandson who took his own life.
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - Out Of The Darkness suicide prevention walks across the country are going virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That means you are encouraged to walk at your own pace at any location.
In Monclova, Earlean Belcher is inviting everyone out to her own personal walk in honor of her grandson, Ajane Burt, who took his life in 2017.
The Belchers plan to start their walk at 9:00 AM Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Waterside clubhouse in Monclova. They will walk the Wabash Cannonball Trail and are asking everyone to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and COVID-19 prevention mandates outlined by the State of Ohio.
If you’d like to make a donation or participate in your own virtual Out Of The Darkness walk, click HERE for a link to the Toledo Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
