Tecumseh High School cancels in-person classes until Oct. 13
Other district schools will remain on their current status.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tecumseh High School will close in-person classes until October 13, according to the school district’s Facebook page.
All other district buildings will remain in their current status.
The district had reported at the beginning of the week that two students had tested postitive for COVID-19, and were undergoing contact tracing. The school said at the time that all students considered 'close contacts’ would be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
