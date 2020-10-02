Tecumseh High School cancels in-person classes until Oct. 13

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tecumseh High School will close in-person classes until October 13, according to the school district’s Facebook page.

All other district buildings will remain in their current status.

The district had reported at the beginning of the week that two students had tested postitive for COVID-19, and were undergoing contact tracing. The school said at the time that all students considered 'close contacts’ would be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

