Toledo Police searching for missing teenager

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing since August 19.

Breonna Pakulski, 17, went missing from her home in the 200 block of W. Crawford Ave. Her mother contacted police on Aug. 21.

Pakulski’s mother, Jennifer Pledger told police she was at work when she had last spoken with her daughter on that day.

Pakulski’s car is still in the driveway, so she left on foot. She is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with a lotus flower tattoo on her upper right arm and a birthmark on her lower back that is a blue dot with a red ring around it. Her mother is not sure what Pakulski was wearing when she left.

Police have checked Pakulski’s boyfriend’s house in the 1500 block of Hillcrest, where there was no answer, and grandmother’s house in the 200 block of Jervis.

