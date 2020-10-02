Toledo Public Schools earn $10.3 million federal grant to improve schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week Toledo Public Schools announced they had received a $10.3 million federal grant through the Department of Education’s Teach Incentive Fund. It’s designed to help districts improve struggling schools by attracting the best teachers and administrators available. It’s money that is needed and it’s money that will go toward improving the schools and communities surrounding them.

Brian Murphy, TPS’s Transformational leader of Strategic Development said, “When you can retain teachers and attract teachers and building leaders that operate at a high level you have more of an opportunity to impact change and when you can do that in the classroom with kids it’s ultimately going to spill over into the families and to the community as well.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur wrote a letter of support as a part of the grant proposal. She said, as our country continues to adapt to life during the coronavirus pandemic, our teachers have stepped up every step of the way, often without the appreciation or compensation they deserve. This funding will help train, recruit, and retain hard-working teachers in our Toledo community and increase achievement among our diverse student population."

Of TPS’s 51 schools, 17 fall within what the federal government considers Opportunity Zones, economically distressed areas that can be improved through certain funds and developments.

For the next three years, TPS will get about $3 million a year to a total of $10.3 million dollars provided they prove that progress is being made in years one and two. Portions of the grant will impact the entire district but most of it will be directed toward the Scott and Woodward High School areas and the elementary schools surrounding them.

Diana Beazley, Senior Director of Employee Services for TPS said, “It’s going to be quite an undertaking but at the same time we are so proud to have this grant and to provide this professional development to our kids' buildings which will ultimately impact our students.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.