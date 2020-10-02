Toledo-themed subscription box helps local women-owned businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s hard to believe, but the holidays aren’t that far away and this year there’s a way you can get some great gift and help support local women-owned businesses. It’s a quarterly subscription box with a Toledo twist.

The idea was sparked by the challenges many businesses are facing because of the pandemic. The project is the brainchild of Jonelle Massey and other women entrepreneurs who are part of the 419 HerHub. Each box will also be a work of art, designed by a local female artist. There will be a total of seven items from area businesses owned by women in the box.

“We want to highlight the businesses, acknowledge them and support them with our pocketbooks,” says Massey.

Jamie Klear is a local artist and the owner of C’est La Vie Boutique Creations. Her work will be featured in the first box that goes out next month. She loves the ripple effect this project will have.

“It’s that whole collaboration is key concept. Toledo really needs that. Especially now in the wake of the pandemic. I love putting joy and happiness in someone’s life by creating art,” says Klear.

The boxes will be sent out in November, February, May and August. You can order boxes one at a time or for the whole year. Each box is $43.99, with a value of about $85.

Any local women-owned businesses in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan can apply to have a product in the boxes

If you’d like to order or learn more about being a part of the project, log on to 419herhub.org

