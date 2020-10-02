Advertisement

Toledoans can report neighborhood speeders

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lead foot drivers in Toledo neighborhoods will have more eyes watching them and reporting those speeds. Could it lead to even more enforcement, possibly even more cameras?

People living in Toledo neighborhoods will now have more power via their phones and computers. They can report exactly where they see speeders. It might just be the next in a long line of things coming to neighborhoods

It’s hard to find anyone who has any tolerance for speeding in neighborhoods. Not in Toledo, not anywhere.

“I have never known of any citizen of Toledo who has ever complained about efforts to reduce speeding in the neighborhoods,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Now Toledoans can be part of the solution. Residents can report areas where people speed to the city’s Engage Toledo app or call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

“You can ensure that it will get taken care of. We may not be able to get to it that week. You may be in line for the next week but we will get somebody out there as soon as possible,” said Toledo Police Sergeant Tim Hanus.

Officers could write tickets, warnings or discuss other ways to slow drivers. The I-Team asked if all complaints will be addresses.

“Yes we will put somebody out there from the traffic section,” said Hanus.

“We will go and assess the situation. I gotta be honest with you a lot of these complaints don’t amount to much. But if we go out there and find a lot of violations and issue a lot of warnings and citations we’ll be back again as soon as we can,” said Sgt. Hanus.

Officers will then gather data on trouble spots. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz saying this is part of a larger plan for residential streets. Already the fines for speeding on residential street has been doubled.

“You hear parent after parent after parent say my kids cannot ride their bike in this neighborhood anymore, everything is on the table because as it is isn’t good enough,” said Toledo City Councilman Sam Melden.

Could future plans include cameras that monitor speed and issue tickets? They’ve been used on highway and higher volume streets. How about your neighborhood street?

“There’s not a speed bump in the world that’s going to address the issues we’re sitting here talking about. So are we open to cameras? Let’s explore everything. I would support anything that allows more children to grow up in Toledo neighborhood safely,” said Melden.

This is in effect right now. Anyone who wants to report it on the app can do so right now.

