United Way begins a 21-Day Equity Challenge

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Protests, demonstrations, and riots broke out all across our country earlier this year following the death of George Floyd. Why is this happening and how can we fix it? Those are two questions civic leaders are asking.

The United Way in Monroe and Lenawee Counties is using a program called a 21-Day Equity Challenge, an email-prompted approach to building better communities.

United Way Associate Director Laura Pipis said, “I think it’s important for all of us to learn how to get along, see each other and to get more empathy about everybody’s experience. It isn’t the same. How we can learn more about ourselves and our fellow humans.”

Each day an email is sent to your inbox with resources and tools to build racial equity.

“We believe in a community free of discrimination and free of harassment. We’re hoping that if nothing else, you take away one thing from this,” United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties Executive Director Connie Carroll said.

That one tihng could be a new perspective, a new person to admire, or a better understanding of someone’s life that’s not your own. Think of it this way. For just 21 days, instead of scrolling through a social media feed for 10-20 minutes, you could learn something new for 10-20 minutes.

“It has podcasts, articles, things to read, things to watch and it talks like racial bias, privilege. We all have implicit bias,” Pipis said.

Nearly 600 people have already signed up, including Kojo Quartey, the president of Monroe County Community College.

“This is the time to engage in those conversations. Talk to other people who are different from you even though you may not encounter those people every day in Monroe, you may eventually,” Quartey said. “How do we find some healing in this process and one way to find some healing is to have some dialogue and hopefully that’s what this will lead to. How do we come together because we know we’re stronger together as a people and there’s really only one race – the human race.”

The challenge began Oct. 1st but if you’re interested to join at any point in the next 21 days all you have to do is go to unitedwaymlc.org to sign up. You don’t have to live in Monroe or Lenawee Counties to join.

