Advertisement

Who are the Proud Boys?

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday afternoon he is not familiar with an organization called the “Proud Boys" after telling them to “Stand down and stand ready” Tuesday night during a rowdy and rough Presidential debate.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. You have to give me the definition because I don’t really know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work,” Trump said Wednesday.

It’s the fallout from that first presidential face-off and an introduction to the Proud Boys. So who are they and why are the President’s words causing so much concern?

If you lived in place like Portland, Oregon, you would have experienced the Proud Boys in action for months. We don’t see much of them around here, but some are concerned the President may have made a call to action for them Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s Presidential debate may have been the first time you’ve ever heard the term Proud Boys. The group is pretty new.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Proud Boys are self-described western chauvinists while denying the tag of racist alt-right. According to the center, they spread anti-political correctness and anti-white guilt agenda. The Anti-Defamation League lists their ideology as misogynistic, Islamophobic, and anti-immigration. The ADL says some possess white supremacist values and associate with similar groups.

“They can be understood as a kind of private police force that answers directly to the president,” said Kevin Vallier, Ph. D. of Bowling Green State University’s Department of Philosophy.

Dr. Vallier says it’s hard to pin them down to an exact message except defending the President. He’s studied the Proud Boys over the last few years.

"When the president suggests that ordinary institutions are misfunctioning, like the voting process, the thought is that outside private groups like the Proud Boys would put things right,” said Vallier.

“In many cases there aren’t issues they care about, there aren’t principals. It’s just who they hate that they’re concerned with. It’s who they want to defeat."

Dr. Vailler says that’s far-left groups, like Antifa. As the President was asked to disavow white supremacy Tuesday night this comment was made:

President Donald Trump: “What do you want to call them. Give me a name. Give me a name. Go ahead, who would you like me to condemn?”

Chris Wallace/Moderator: “White Supremacists.”

President Donald Trump: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”

Doctor Vallier says they may have been purposeful. So what could this mean for the group going forward?

“One reason you might think Trump refused to condemn them was to energize them in the case that a private policing, in his view is required to ensure there isn’t fraudulent voting,” said Dr. Vallier.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Environment

Court of appeals rules in favor of Lake Erie Bill of Rights

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
LEBOR was passed by voters in 2019 but ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge in February.

News

TPS Community Learning Areas

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Toledo Public Schools are putting together community learning areas to help students with remote learning.

Health

COVID-19 Cases Spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Wood County Cases Spiking

News

Stolen handcycle recovered by Bowling Green Police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Eric Rine Jr. has spina bifida and relies on his adaptive handcycle to get around.

Latest News

News

Man found guilty for punching woman in Toledo market

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Thomas Claybourne was sentenced for the felonious assault.

Crime

Man robbed while hitchhiking home early Friday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver pulled a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and cell phone, striking him in the head with the weapon.

Crime

Police detain three juveniles in robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim told police three males approached him and stole several items from him.

News

Toledo Police searching for missing teenager

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Breonna Pakulski, 17, went missing from her home in the 200 block of W. Crawford Ave.

News

Northwest Ohio possibly falling behind on census count

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

United Way begins a 21-Day Equity Challenge

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The United Way in Monroe and Lenawee Counties is using a program called a 21-Day Equity Challenge, an email-prompted approach to building better communities.