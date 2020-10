A frosty Saturday morning in the mid-30s for some will be followed by more of the same Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will move in and last through most of Sunday, though amounts will likely stay around 1/4″ or less. We’re back in the 60s (and even near 70) heading into the midweek, with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.