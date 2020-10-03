Advertisement

Accident in Sylvania Township sends 3 people to the hospital

By Christina Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Police say three people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sylvania Township.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Kind Road and Wimbledon Blvd. near an entrance to St. James Woods neighborhood.

According to a police officer on the scene, two vehicles were involved. An SUV rolled multiple times before coming to a stop off the side of the road. CPR was administered to one person on the scene.

At this time, the conditions of the victims is unknown. The accident is still under investigation.

