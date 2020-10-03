Advertisement

Body found near Wabash Cannonball Trail in Oak Openings Metropark

An investigation is underway after a body was found in Oak Openings Metropark.
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Oak Openings Metropark.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Swanton Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Oak Openings Metropark.

Emergency responders were called out to the area just after 2:30 this afternoon. A Metroparks Toledo ranger confirms someone was found dead in the woods near Wilkins Road and the Wabash Cannonball Trail.

At this time, the identity of the person has not been released. Family has not yet been notified. Stick with 13abc as this story develops.

