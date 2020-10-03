Body found near Wabash Cannonball Trail in Oak Openings Metropark

Swanton Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Oak Openings Metropark.

Emergency responders were called out to the area just after 2:30 this afternoon. A Metroparks Toledo ranger confirms someone was found dead in the woods near Wilkins Road and the Wabash Cannonball Trail.

At this time, the identity of the person has not been released. Family has not yet been notified. Stick with 13abc as this story develops.

