Chris Christie is the latest in Trump circle to get virus

(AP) - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Christie tweeted Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.” He did not say whether he had symptoms.

Christie told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

He did not attend Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday.

Christie is the latest person who has been in close contact with the president recently to test positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.