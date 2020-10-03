Advertisement

FBI searching for Maumee bank robber

The FBI is searching for a suspect that robbed Superior Credit Union in Maumee.
By Christina Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person who held up a bank this morning.

Around 9:10, Saturday morning a suspect robbed the Superior Credit Union on S. Holland Sylvania Road in Maumee.

According to investigators, the suspect walked into the bank and gave a note to two tellers, demanding cash. The suspect then took the cash and left on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5′8″ tall, wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a surgical type mask.

Anyone with information regarding this bank robbery or the identity of the suspect captured in the photos is asked to contact the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (419) 213-4921, the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (419) 243-6122, or Crimestoppers at (419) 255-1111. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible for this robbery.

