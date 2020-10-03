Local doctor weighs in on possible challenges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -According to White House doctors, the President is fatigued and showing mild symptoms of the Coronavirus including a low-grade fever, cough, and nasal congestion.

Officials say Mr. Trump will remain at Walter Reed Medical Center for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

“We do know that given his age he falls into the category that is more likely to have a more significant illness,” said Dr. Kevin Casey.

Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health Toledo Dr. Kevin Casey explains with President Trump being 74 years old and in the obese weight category, he is prone to COVID-19 complications.

“We also know that you’re at higher risk to have a more severe illness if you have comorbidities such as diabetes, or cancer, or obesity, or anything like that," said Dr. Kevin Casey.

Officials say President Trump has been given an experimental drug known as Regeneron, an antibody cocktail, and will be monitored very closely by medical professionals.

“What people would be looking for would be shortness of breath or decreased oxygen saturation in the blood. You know, suggestive that people are developing pneumonia or sort of a more severe lung infection.”

An official with the Trump Administration explains the President will work from the Presidential offices on-site at Walter Reed Medical Center while receiving treatment.

First Lady Melania Trump will receive care from the White House.

“I am confident however that our president and staff, and family members will have access to top-notch medical care and receive the best given their situation and whatever other medical conditions they may have,” said Dr. Casey.

