Port Clinton bar latest cited for violating COVID-19 health orders

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Port Clinton bar is the latest cited for allegedly violating Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders. According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, Burns Brew House, received an administrative citation for people drinking past the allotted time.

Agents with OIU say they showed up to the bar, Friday around 11:15 p.m., after a complaint from the local health department about alleged after-hour alcohol sales. Agents found patrons inside the bar drinking.

The establishment was cited for violating the current health order. The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for a possible fine or liquor license suspension.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.