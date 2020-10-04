Advertisement

10/3: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Off-and-on showers Sunday; windy Wednesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Light rain will ramp up through Sunday afternoon, with amounts around 1/4″ for most. Highs will prove similar to Saturday in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be only slightly warmer with a bit more sun, then the wind slowly ramps up along with highs heading into the midweek. 40mph gusts are possible Wednesday with highs near 70. We may even see highs crack the low 70s next weekend -- something for everyone in the next seven days!

Oct. 3, 2020: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast

By Heather Pollauf
10/2: Dan’s Friday 11pm Forecast

By Dan Smith
50s this weekend, with light rain moving in for Sunday. Dan Smith has the latest.

50s this weekend, with light rain moving in for Sunday. Dan Smith has the latest.

October 2nd Weather Forecast

By Ross Ellet
Cool Weekend, Sunday Rain

October 2nd Weather Forecast

10/1/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

10/1/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

By Jay Berschback
