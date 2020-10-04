10/3: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Light rain will ramp up through Sunday afternoon, with amounts around 1/4″ for most. Highs will prove similar to Saturday in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be only slightly warmer with a bit more sun, then the wind slowly ramps up along with highs heading into the midweek. 40mph gusts are possible Wednesday with highs near 70. We may even see highs crack the low 70s next weekend -- something for everyone in the next seven days!

