10/4: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Patchy frost west of I-75; warmer, windy midweek
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a dreary Sunday -- and frosty Monday morning west of I-75 -- the clouds will clear and see temperatures warm back to the 60s for the first time in a few days. 30mph winds are possible Tuesday, and up to 40mph gusts Wednesday as we reach the 70s. The fall roller coaster continues with a brief dip back to the 60s, followed by another temporary rise to the mid-70s heading into next weekend.

