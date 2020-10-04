10/4: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

After a dreary Sunday -- and frosty Monday morning west of I-75 -- the clouds will clear and see temperatures warm back to the 60s for the first time in a few days. 30mph winds are possible Tuesday, and up to 40mph gusts Wednesday as we reach the 70s. The fall roller coaster continues with a brief dip back to the 60s, followed by another temporary rise to the mid-70s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.