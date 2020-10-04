Meet the Housleys: Adopt America’s 2020 featured family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Spend a few minutes with The Housleys and you’ll realize family means everything.

Matt Housley works at Ball State University as the Assistant Director of Admissions for Diversity. Bryana Housley plays basketball for the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats. Angel Housley, who has Down Syndrome, lives with her parents, Kris and Dave.

All three kids were adopted.

The Housley Family adopted their girls through Adopt America Network. (Housley Family Photo)

“Like people are always interested in like when you’re adopted, I’m like, they raised me from almost birth. So, they taught me how to walk, talk. They were there for everything.”

The Housleys are the featured family for the 2020 Adopt America Network Home For Good Gala, Friday, Oct. 9 from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraiser will be completely online. The silent auction opens Oct. 1, 2020. You can sign up to bid on items or register for the virtual gala online by clicking HERE.

