Advertisement

Temperance man waits for another Guinness World Record verification

Anthony Miracola made 69 free throws in one minute beating the previous record of 52
By Steve Slivka
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - Anthony Miracola has a gym in his Temperance house with plenty of baskets around the court.

“Due to the COVID situation, I’ve had a lot of extra time on my hands like a lot of people,” Miracola said. "For a span of about five months with this stuff going on, I was on a streak of making about 10 to 11,000 shots a week.

Miracola already holds basketball-related Guinness World Records for most three-pointers in three minutes and the most three-pointers in one minute - both set in 2019. Each record-breaking attempt is a process in operations: recording the attempt from multiple angles, a referee and witnesses to making 69 of 69 tries in 60 seconds.

“I want to say I did about maybe about 10 recordings and every single one of them were between 65-71 (makes),” Miracola said. “So actually I had a couple rounds that were slightly more makes but I had some misses mixed in. So I went with the 69 because my mindset is I strive to be perfect with these things if I can.”

Perfect is an understatement for Anthony in his home gymnasium. Fifty-two was the number to beat in this latest recording-breaking attempt.

“Just coming up with different ideas and tricks and different methods on how to do it faster,” Miracola said. “Quicken my hands, quicken my release, the exchange between my wife and I when she is handing me the ball. Just a lot of little details that I have addressed. As of now, I am actually getting even faster from the time I did this record.”

Now Miracola waits for the official “OK" from the Guinness World Records group on his latest world record.

“I’m getting better,” Miracola said. “So down the road - maybe a year or two from now - I’ll just beat it again.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Accident in Sylvania Township sends 3 people to the hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Multiple people are in the hospital after an accident on King Road.

News

Port Clinton bar latest cited for violating COVID-19 health orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
A bar in Port Clinton is the latest to be cited by OIU for violating the state health orders.

News

FBI searching for Maumee bank robber

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank Saturday morning in Maumee.

News

Body found near Wabash Cannonball Trail in Oak Openings Metropark

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
A death investigation is underway after a body was found off the Wabash Cannonball Trail in Oak Openings Metropark.

Latest News

News

Local doctor weighs in on possible challenges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
According to White House doctors, the President is fatigued and showing mild symptoms of the Coronavirus including a low-grade fever, cough, and nasal congestion.

News

Football Friday - Week 6

Updated: 21 hours ago
The shortened regular season wrapped up Friday. Now on to the playoffs.

News

Football Friday Oct. 2 Part 1

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Football Friday Oct. 2 Part 2

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Grandmother wants charges filed in grandson’s death

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT
|
By Alexis Means
Grandmother wants charges filed in grandson’s death

News

Flu shots could lighten the load for health care workers

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
It is more important than ever to get your flu shot. The symptoms of COVID-19 and Influenza are virtually identical according to medical experts. If you do contract COVID then doctors won’t waste precious time trying to figure out which treatment you need.