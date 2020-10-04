Temperance man waits for another Guinness World Record verification

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - Anthony Miracola has a gym in his Temperance house with plenty of baskets around the court.

“Due to the COVID situation, I’ve had a lot of extra time on my hands like a lot of people,” Miracola said. "For a span of about five months with this stuff going on, I was on a streak of making about 10 to 11,000 shots a week.

Miracola already holds basketball-related Guinness World Records for most three-pointers in three minutes and the most three-pointers in one minute - both set in 2019. Each record-breaking attempt is a process in operations: recording the attempt from multiple angles, a referee and witnesses to making 69 of 69 tries in 60 seconds.

“I want to say I did about maybe about 10 recordings and every single one of them were between 65-71 (makes),” Miracola said. “So actually I had a couple rounds that were slightly more makes but I had some misses mixed in. So I went with the 69 because my mindset is I strive to be perfect with these things if I can.”

Perfect is an understatement for Anthony in his home gymnasium. Fifty-two was the number to beat in this latest recording-breaking attempt.

“Just coming up with different ideas and tricks and different methods on how to do it faster,” Miracola said. “Quicken my hands, quicken my release, the exchange between my wife and I when she is handing me the ball. Just a lot of little details that I have addressed. As of now, I am actually getting even faster from the time I did this record.”

Now Miracola waits for the official “OK" from the Guinness World Records group on his latest world record.

“I’m getting better,” Miracola said. “So down the road - maybe a year or two from now - I’ll just beat it again.”

