13abc First Responder of the Week: Matt Phillips
A tragedy changed his life. Now, he’s changing the lives of others.
PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - For Matt Phillips, every day is training day.
Phillips, 50, has seen his share of emergency situations. He currently works part-time with Middleton Twp. EMS, but he’s worked at departments all across Northwest Ohio. His full-time job is the Chair of EMS Programs at Owens Community College, where he spends his days at the Center for Emergency Preparedness training the next generation of EMTs.
“I was able to help people with my skills, and now I’m training other people to be able to go out and do it,” explains Phillips.
His journey has come full circle. Phillips started out as a High School teacher at St. Joe’s in Fremont, when a tragedy eventually prompted him to change professions.
“Back in 1993, I got into it because unfortunately, we had a traumatic event happen in our village of Pemberville, where I live," said Phillips. "A small child fell into the river and the whole community came out to try to look for the child and, unfortunately, it wasn’t a good ending.”
The next day, Phillips signed up to become a volunteer firefighter. It took him out of the classroom, where now he’s returned.
“Because of something traumatic happening, I’d like to think that got me going and hopefully, that’s made some impact on other people’s lives,” said Phillips.
From the front lines of an emergency, to the front of the class. That’s why Matt Phillips is our First Responder of the Week.
