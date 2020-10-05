Advertisement

AAA offering mobile TSA Pre-Check service for travelers

The service costs $85 and lasts for five years.
By Erica Murphy
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the second year in our area, AAA is offering a mobile R.V. TSA Pre-Check service, which will allow travelers looking to sign up for the service some professional assistance.

There will be two different mobile sign up locations. One unit will be parked in Perrysburg on North Dixie highway from October 5-9th. It will move to Sylvania Township on Meijer Drive from the 12th through the 16th.

One company official says its a time saver and provides some added safety in terms of traveling during a pandemic.

“They can enroll for the TSA pre-check which allows travelers to expedite for the security lines," explains Cindy Russau. "No need to remove the 3-1-1 liquid and no need to take off your jacket, your shoes. So it just eliminates a lot of those touchpoints and with everything that’s going on that’s very important.”

AAA officials say the service is not just for people who travel a lot. It benefits everyone looking to avoid spending so much time standing in those long TSA screening lines.

It costs $85 for the service and is good for five years.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Pedestrian admitted to hospital after hit-and-run crash

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The woman was in serious condition but is expected to recover.

Crime

Maumee man charged after driving into two homes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Fincher is charged with OVI and failure to control after the Friday night incident.

Crime

Woman stabbed with scissors during argument at Airport Hwy. gas station

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim had a stab wound on her left bicep.

News

Sowing the Seeds of the Metroparks

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Child in stable condition after fall from second story window

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The child was alert when authorities arrived Friday evening.

Latest News

News

Tremainsville store sells two million-dollar Ohio Lottery tickets

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The tickets will make two people a lot richer after Saturday's drawing.

Conklin And Company

Conklin & Company: Derek Merrin for Ohio House District 47

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lee sits down with Derek Merrin who is running to retain his seat in the Ohio House of Representatives for the 47th District.

News

AAA is providing mobile TSA Pre-Check

Updated: 56 minutes ago
AAA is offering travelers a new way to get signed up for TSA Pre-Check which can save time while traveling.

News

Union Members Protest BP Hirings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Union members protest at BP Oil Refinery.

News

Northwest Ohio possibly falling behind in census count

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
While self-response rates are normal, Northwest Ohio is lacking in follow-up.