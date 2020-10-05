AAA offering mobile TSA Pre-Check service for travelers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the second year in our area, AAA is offering a mobile R.V. TSA Pre-Check service, which will allow travelers looking to sign up for the service some professional assistance.

There will be two different mobile sign up locations. One unit will be parked in Perrysburg on North Dixie highway from October 5-9th. It will move to Sylvania Township on Meijer Drive from the 12th through the 16th.

One company official says its a time saver and provides some added safety in terms of traveling during a pandemic.

“They can enroll for the TSA pre-check which allows travelers to expedite for the security lines," explains Cindy Russau. "No need to remove the 3-1-1 liquid and no need to take off your jacket, your shoes. So it just eliminates a lot of those touchpoints and with everything that’s going on that’s very important.”

AAA officials say the service is not just for people who travel a lot. It benefits everyone looking to avoid spending so much time standing in those long TSA screening lines.

It costs $85 for the service and is good for five years.

