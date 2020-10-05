Advertisement

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the move.

The firing comes after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.

O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 100-52 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

