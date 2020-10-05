Child in stable condition after fall from second story window

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo child is in stable condition after falling from a second-floor window Friday evening.

Toledo Police were called to the 600 block of Norwood around 7:16 p.m. Friday. According to the mother of the 2-year-old child, her 4-year-old told her that the younger child fell from the second-story window.

The child was alert at the scene. Toledo Fire & Rescue transported the child to the hospital. According to TPD, the injuries appear non-life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

