Advertisement

Child in stable condition after fall from second story window

Toledo Police car
Toledo Police car(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo child is in stable condition after falling from a second-floor window Friday evening.

Toledo Police were called to the 600 block of Norwood around 7:16 p.m. Friday. According to the mother of the 2-year-old child, her 4-year-old told her that the younger child fell from the second-story window.

The child was alert at the scene. Toledo Fire & Rescue transported the child to the hospital. According to TPD, the injuries appear non-life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Pedestrian admitted to hospital after hit-and-run crash

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The woman was in serious condition but is expected to recover.

Crime

Maumee man charged after driving into two homes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Fincher is charged with OVI and failure to control after the Friday night incident.

Crime

Woman stabbed with scissors during argument at Airport Hwy. gas station

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim had a stab wound on her left bicep.

News

Sowing the Seeds of the Metroparks

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Tremainsville store sells two million-dollar Ohio Lottery tickets

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The tickets will make two people a lot richer after Saturday's drawing.

Conklin And Company

Conklin & Company: Derek Merrin for Ohio House District 47

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lee sits down with Derek Merrin who is running to retain his seat in the Ohio House of Representatives for the 47th District.

News

AAA is providing mobile TSA Pre-Check

Updated: 55 minutes ago
AAA is offering travelers a new way to get signed up for TSA Pre-Check which can save time while traveling.

News

Union Members Protest BP Hirings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Union members protest at BP Oil Refinery.

News

Northwest Ohio possibly falling behind in census count

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
While self-response rates are normal, Northwest Ohio is lacking in follow-up.

News

13abc First Responder of the Week: Matt Phillips

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
A tragedy changed the course of his career. Now, he's once again changing lives in the classroom.