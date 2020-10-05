Advertisement

Conklin and Company: Meet the candidates running for Ohio’s 47th District State Representative seat

Rep. Derek Merrin and Nancy Larson are running for Ohio’s 47th District State Representative seat.
Lee Conklin speaks to both Derek Merrin and Nancy Larson who are running for the Ohio House of Representatives seat in the 47th District.
Lee Conklin speaks to both Derek Merrin and Nancy Larson who are running for the Ohio House of Representatives seat in the 47th District.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis and Lee Conklin
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio House of Representatives 47th District seat represents residents of both Lucas and Fulton County. Since 2016, that seat has been filled by Republican Derek Merrin. Merrin is running for another term in this November’s election. His challenger, Democrat Nancy Larson, is hoping to unseat the incumbent.

With just under a month until the election on November 3rd, 13abc’s Lee Conklin sat down with both candidates to get to know them, their policies, and what they hope to accomplish if the people of the district choose to send them to Columbus in 2021. You can watch both interviews below.

