Keeping everyone safe on a pandemic Halloween

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2020 has been spooky all on its own thanks to COVID-19. And in just a few weeks, our neighborhoods will be full of the fun kind of scary. And there are lots of ways to keep Halloween fun, but also safe.

Most, if not all, local communities are going ahead with trick-or-treating as normal this year. At least, the COVID-19 normal. “Everybody should be wearing a face covering, not just the mask that you have on,” says Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski. Whether you’re handing out candy, or trick-or-treating, safety should come first.

Dr. Zgodzinski tells 13abc, “I’m going to set up a table in front of my front door, and I’m going to lay out my candy, whether it’s snickers or whatever, and the kids can come over and take one. When they’re all done, I’ll come and sanitize the table and put another round out.”

In Oregon, Kelsey DePompei has a long list of ways she’s gearing up for the night. “I know I’ll have an industrial-size bottle of hand sanitizer, along with our candy on the porch,” she says.

DePompei also has two young daughters who will be out collecting candy. “They’re not going to be allowed to eat candy while we’re trick-or-treating, which will probably be a little bit of a struggle, especially with the younger one, being that she’s only three and does what she wants,” she adds.

The toughest place to social distance will be at the front porch, so be prepared to wait. Dr. Zgodzinski explains, “You don’t want kids to congregate, so move kids along quickly, but also parents and kids, wait your turn and be six feet away from each other.”

“I’ll have a sign out in the yard, too, that’ll say ‘one family at a time, please’ to make sure that we’re enforcing the social distancing and keeping kids safe,” adds DePompei. And when the DePompei girls get home, they’ll have to wait just a little longer to dive into the candy. She says, “I’m going to wipe all of the wrappers off with Clorox wipes before they’re allowed to open it. Obviously, they have to wash their hands before they’re allowed to have any candy.”

One thing DePompei says she’s looking forward to is slowing down with her family this year, taking their time going house to house to stay socially distant, but also admiring the decorations around the neighborhood and their time together.

Other advice from the health commissioner includes that you should only go out trick-or-treating with those in your household, and to make sure that if you have a bowl of candy, you’re not allowing anyone to reach into it.

