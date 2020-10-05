Local company gets creative when it comes to raising money for Making Strides

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for The American Cancer Society in recent years.

Like most everything else, the pandemic means it’s being changed to a virtual event this year. What hasn’t changed is the dedication of the people who are raising money for it.

The employees at the Skylight Financial Group are a great example of that. Team Skylight couldn’t hold some of its usual fundraisers this year, but there was a silent auction. It was a huge success, raising several thousand dollars.

The fight is very personal to the employees at Skylight, including Mary Gensler.

“Breast cancer has been prevalent in our office, unfortunately. We’ve had several co-workers pass away, and and we’ve watched others go through treatment. Some are cancer-free, and others are still in treatment. We all want to be part of helping make sure there are more success stories. We are proud to help The American Cancer Society,” says Gensler.

Deb Horvath says everyone at Skylight has really stepped up to make this year’s team a success.

“We all want to continue to see progress in the fight against this horrible disease. Because of donations, there are treatments today that were not around several years ago. You don’t have to make big donation, every little bit helps,” said Horvath.

If you’d like to be part of Making Strides NW Ohio, there’s still plenty of time to get involved.

There are a number of activities that will be happening for the virtual event from October 12-17th.

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app308a?pg=entry&fr_id=97661&NONCE_TOKEN=812B8C1E2FE747852EC0398861F6E0E2

https://www.facebook.com/msabcnwo

13abc is a proud media sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

