Advertisement

Local company gets creative when it comes to raising money for Making Strides

There will be virtual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events from October 12-17th
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for The American Cancer Society in recent years.

Like most everything else, the pandemic means it’s being changed to a virtual event this year. What hasn’t changed is the dedication of the people who are raising money for it.

The employees at the Skylight Financial Group are a great example of that. Team Skylight couldn’t hold some of its usual fundraisers this year, but there was a silent auction. It was a huge success, raising several thousand dollars.

The fight is very personal to the employees at Skylight, including Mary Gensler.

“Breast cancer has been prevalent in our office, unfortunately. We’ve had several co-workers pass away, and and we’ve watched others go through treatment. Some are cancer-free, and others are still in treatment. We all want to be part of helping make sure there are more success stories. We are proud to help The American Cancer Society,” says Gensler.

Deb Horvath says everyone at Skylight has really stepped up to make this year’s team a success.

“We all want to continue to see progress in the fight against this horrible disease. Because of donations, there are treatments today that were not around several years ago. You don’t have to make big donation, every little bit helps,” said Horvath.

If you’d like to be part of Making Strides NW Ohio, there’s still plenty of time to get involved.

There are a number of activities that will be happening for the virtual event from October 12-17th.

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app308a?pg=entry&fr_id=97661&NONCE_TOKEN=812B8C1E2FE747852EC0398861F6E0E2

https://www.facebook.com/msabcnwo

13abc is a proud media sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NW Ohio Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Because of the pandemic, it is virtual this year

News

Staying Safe During a Pandemic Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Running a gym during COVID the latest challenge for inmate-turned-entrepreneur

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexis Means
Design-A-Body is located on Airport Highway

News

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Ohio in 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Molander
You can register to vote until midnight tonight.

Latest News

Conklin And Company

Conklin & Company: Nancy Larson for Ohio House 47th District

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lee sits down with Nancy Larson who is running for the 47th District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.

News

Local initiatives on ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Register to vote in Ohio until midnight tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

University of Toledo cancels Spring Break

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The University of Toledo announced it would not be holding a mid-term break in the spring semester on Monday.

Crime

Pedestrian admitted to hospital after hit-and-run crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The woman was in serious condition but is expected to recover.

Crime

Maumee man charged after driving into two homes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Fincher is charged with OVI and failure to control after the Friday night incident.