Man charged after allegedly groping, abducting Defiance Walmart employee

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Continental man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly restrained, groped, and threatened a 17-year-old Walmart employee.

Mark Christian, 36, is charged with theft, abduction, gross sexual imposition, and attempt to illegally assemble or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

The incident happened at the Walmart in Defiance. According to Defiance County prosecutor Morris Murray, Christian came into the store, abducted the employee, and made her collect items associated with the manufacturing of methamphetamines. The teenage employee believed Christian had a knife, so she complied with his demands.

Christian did not take the employee outside of the store.

He’s being held on a $250,000 bond. The case will be presented to a grand jury on Wednesday.

The investigation is still pending.

