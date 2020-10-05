Maumee man charged after driving into two homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee man is being charged with OVI and failure to control after he crashed his SUV into two homes Friday night.

According to police, Christopher Fincher, 54, was northbound on N. Detroit around 9:45 p.m. when he lost control of his SUV. It struck the proch of a home in the 3200 block of N. Detroit and the rear of a residence in the 600 block of Highland.

Police said Fincher smelled of intoxicants and was unsteady on his feet. He submitted to a breath test and was found to be over the legal limit.

There were no known injuries.

