TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warmer today with a high around 60 degrees. The sky will be clear tonight with a low in the middle 40s. Tuesday will be warmer with a high near 70. The sunshine will stick around all week and into the weekend with very low rain chances. Highs this weekend will be in the 70s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.