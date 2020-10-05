Advertisement

Ohio counties allow multiple ballot drop boxes

The Lucas County Board of Elections unveiled their new, larger ballot drop box outside their downtown Toledo headquarters.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Secretary of State has agreed to allow multiple ballot drop boxes in each county in the state for November’s election. However, all drop boxes are only allowed to be placed at the individual county’s Board of Elections.

Also on Monday, Frank LaRose said boards may station bipartisan election officials outside of county boards to accept absentee ballots.

Now, all county boards of elections are required to accept absentee ballots 24/7.

“Tomorrow, absentee ballots will begin being mailed out to over 2 million Ohioans who requested them and voting starts at 88 early voting locations across the state in what will be the most accessible election in state history,” LaRose said in a press release. “Despite predictable partisan politics that attempt to create phony crises, we have kept our eye on the ball and Ohio’s election officials are ready to administer a safe, secure, and accurate election.”

More than 2 million Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot – putting Ohio on pace to more than double the number of ballots cast by mail in 2016.

Election mail is expected to be efficiently and effectively transported to county boards of elections. Ohio law allows boards of elections to receive ballots up to ten days after the election as long as they are postmarked by November 2nd. The United States Postal Service has committed to implementing the following protocols at the urging of Secretary LaRose:

• USPS will institute “all clear” processes at each sorting facility to ensure all election mail is processed each day.

• Staff will recheck collection bins each day to ensure late arriving ballots are retrieved.

• USPS will set up hand-to-hand delivery for election mail as it makes its way through processing on the Saturday prior to Election Day, from the board of elections to the distribution center.

• Postal facilities will track election mail deliveries to Ohio’s boards of elections

• Election mail will not be routed through the Detroit Regional Distribution Center. Instead it will be kept in-state.

