Ohio Northern University VP performs unique national anthem for Browns game

Adriane Bradshaw is a Cleveland native
By Steve Slivka
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ADA, Ohio (WTVG) - When Adriane Bradshaw is not busy answering emails as Ohio Northern University’s Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students, she enjoy singing.

“I grew up singing in church,” Bradshaw said. “It’s one of those things that’s every week kind-of-event. But more than that it’s one of the passions of my life.”

It is such a passion that shortly after coming to work at ONU, she began the university’s Gospel Ensemble in late 1987. Bradshaw even lends her voice with the Star Spangled Banner for home volleyball matches.

Bradshaw’s co-worker down the hall - who happens to be a Cleveland Browns season ticker holder - thought it would be a good idea to nominate Bradshaw to sing the anthem before a Browns game.

“I was very touched by the fact that he did that,” Bradshaw said. "I didn’t really think that I had a chance of being selected so I didn’t worry about it much and then when we got work that they had selected me, then I thought, “Whoa, this might actually be something!'”

After submitting an audition tape, the Browns responded and said Bradshaw would perform the anthem. But, because of the ever changing COVID-19 protocols, the Browns had Bradshaw record the anthem at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of the team’s recent game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“They had me standing out on the 50-yard line, which was cool and singing it,” Bradshaw said. "But it just felt like I was just standing right here - right now - just singing it. I mean there was just nothing. Then they did the playback on the big screens and this stadium has like 900 speakers so that was overwhelming seeing my huge image up there and then this voice ringing out from all of these different speakers. That was pretty surreal.

Adriane is not stranger to singing in front of large crowds.

But in front of an empty stadium? That was a little different.

“It was probably the most bizarre that I’ve had to this time," Bradshaw said laughing. “Yeah it was a little strange. It was kind of like a rehearsal for something.”

For this Cleveland native who grew up around the corner from Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown, she says performing in public is never routine.

“I learned being flexible is a benefit, is a plus,” Bradshaw said. “It was a plus that the Browns won. So people gave me partial credit for that and I’ll take that.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

