One woman dies after Huron Co. crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead and another was injured during a Sunday afternoon crash in Huron County.

Around 1:54 p.m. in Wakeman Township, a vehicle was driven by Donna J. Zedaker, 74, was traveling south on Butler Rd. She failed to yield at a stop sign at State Route 303, where a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old, struck the left side of Zedaker’s vehicle.

Both vehicles traveled off the southwest corner of the intersection. Zedaker suffered incapacitating injuries and died at the hospital. The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Both were wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol and/or drug use is not suspected at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

