Pedestrian admitted to hospital after hit-and-run crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after she was hit by a car on Parker near Mason.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 1:41 a.m., where the victim was lying in the street suffering from mutliple injuries. She was a pedestrian when she was hit by a vehicle, according to her husband.

The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital and admitted in serious condition, but police said she’s expected to recover.

The case remains under investigation.

