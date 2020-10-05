Advertisement

Putnam County man dies in single vehicle crash

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Putnam County man died during a crash Saturday night in Van Buren Township.

Jeremy L. Diemer, 46, of Leipsic, died during a single-vehicle crash around 8:09 p.m. Saturday.

Diemer was traveling southbound on State Route 65 when his vehicle left the right side of the road near Road F-6. The vehicle traveled down the embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over and eject Diemer. The vehicle came to rest on its top in a field.

Diemer was reportedly not wearig a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol use is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

