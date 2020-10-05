Running a gym during COVID the latest challenge for inmate-turned-entrepreneur

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -From inmate to entrepreneur! A business owner who created a business plan while in prison and is now living his dream. The owner of Design-A-Body, James Dale, says all his life he’s been told what he couldn’t do.

“They say I should have been scared opening a gym during COVID, but in reality this is what you need to stay in shape and have good health is the gym. Plus a trainer that will push you,” said James Dale

Dale, who’s known as Jay the Trainer, just recently opened his gym. He says making his dream a reality has been a journey.

“I made one bad decision and I ended up in prison,” said Dale.

At the age of 23 he was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated burglary. He shared pictures of his family visiting him to keep him encouraged. During his time behind bars he says he came up with a business plan.

“I always had a plan when I was incarcerated. It change my life around. While being in there I got good at becoming a trainer and I knew that’s what I wanted to do when I got home,” said Dale.

He says he exercised daily and perfected his craft by learning about the body and nutrition.

“I educated myself while I was incarcerated. When I got out and finally took my certification. I already knew most of the things by educating myself while I was down. I didn’t have nothing but time,” said Dale.

He was released from prison in 2017. He blocked out the chaos and worked hard to open his new gym on Airport Highway. Design- A- Body fitness team does all types of training.

“I do rehabilitation. I have trainers that do group classes. We offer memberships to where you can come in and workout on your own,” said Dale.

Jay the Trainer has a message for today’s youth.

“Just don’t look to the streets. It takes patience and consistency. Those are the two key things in life if you want to make it,” said Dale.

