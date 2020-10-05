Advertisement

Sylvania City Council to consider resolution calling for alcohol sales, bar hours to return to normal

The resolution will be introduced at the council meeting Monday night.
(WCAX)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The “City of Trees” that sits below the border to Michigan still has bars and restaurants closing earlier, as the sale of alcohol in Ohio is still prohibited after 10 p.m.

Something Sylvania City Councilman Patrick Richardson says needs to change.

“There are bars in Lambertville 4.5 miles away from here that are open until 2 a.m. and I know people personally that leave here at 10 and go up there," explains Richardson. "Being so close to the border, it doesn’t make sense for our bars last call have to be at 10.”

According to the executive order signed by Governor Mike DeWine back in July, all liquor permit establishments that sell alcohol for on-premises consumption in Ohio were required to end alcohol sales at 10 p.m. each evening and prohibits all on-premises alcohol consumption at these same liquor permit premises between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The order also increased the number of “drinks-to-go” that can be sold with a meal purchase from two to three.

Richardson says although this was helpful in the summer months, with the aid of Sylvania’s downtown “DORA" cups, the colder weather will bring more financial challenges to bar and restaurant owners.

“We’re very nervous about how these bars and restaurants are going to make up the lost revenue if they can’t serve beer and food-to-go, we think if they were able to stay open a few hours longer, that would help greatly.”

Richardson explains, if passed, the declaration could stack up on the governor’s desk, with similar ideas from other cities.

“It’s something that would hopefully give the governor and the state administration a different perspective, a different point of view of what we’re going through up here in Sylvania," adds Richardson.

As the colder months roll in, establishments like Inside the Five downtown will be closing outdoor dining patios and losing seats.

Co-owner Brandon Fields says closing early is a challenge for the brewpub.

“More people are going to come inside, and also those people that would come out later, have to come in earlier, so it’s kind of bottlenecking people coming in," says Fields.

In addition, Fields says no matter what time customers are coming in, the staff is committed to cleaning and social distancing to keep everyone safe.

“Whether it’s 9 o’clock at night or 11 o’clock at night we’re still following all the guidelines we need to follow so from a time standpoint it doesn’t really matter.”

The resolution will be introduced at the Sylvania City Council meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

