Toledo teen leds police on chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo teenager led police on a chase Monday morning before being arrested in Fulton County.

The chase started around 2 a.m. at Detroit and Wagoner. The teen, driving a white Chevy Impala, led police for 45 minutes before crashing into a ditch on CR 2 in Fulton County.

The chase reached 65 miles per hour.

The incident remains under investigation. There were no reported injuries, and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

