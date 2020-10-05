Tremainsville store sells two million-dollar Ohio Lottery tickets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people who purchased Ohio Lottery tickets at an S & G store in Toledo are quite a bit richer today.

The store, located at 2710 Tremainsville Rd., sold two million-dollar winning tickets in the Saturday drawing.

One of the tickets purchased added Power Play for a $1 wager, boosting the prize to $2 million. The other ticket also matched all five numbers but didn’t opt for the Power Play option.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 3 drawing were 18-31-36-43-47. The Powerball number was 20 and the Power Play numbers was 2. No one matched all numbers to hit the jackpot, so the Powerball jackpot prize rolls to $52 million for the Wednesday drawing.

Customers of S & G #50 are encouraged to check their tickets. The winners can call the Ohio Lottery at 1-800-686-4208 for additional assistance. Winners can learn about all the Ohio Lottery’s claiming options here.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.