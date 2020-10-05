Advertisement

Union Members Protest BP Hirings

By Erica Murphy
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Local 50 of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry represents about 1500 workers.

Leaders are hoping a protest today at the refinery will prompt company leadership to rethink bringing in outside workers.

“We have a couple of people out of work and there’s a good opportunity for us to make some money here for our families and they’ve decided to outsource some of our jobs,” says union member Zach Fox.

In fact, 140 workers from the union are out of a job as part of BP’s cost-cutting measures.

Union leaders say the hiring plan poses a big health threat to the workers already on-site and will hurt the local economy.

“I think its nice to keep the work in our community with some of our brothers and sisters that live here and pay taxes here go to the local businesses and show our support,” says Fox.

The union says it wants to open up talks with the company to find a better, safer way to meet the needs on both sides of the bargaining table.

“I’d recommend to hire locally and investigate how we can cut the cost a little bit more for the refinery to keep them more operable,” says lifetime union member, Kevin Ferguson.

We did reach out to BP, a company spokesperson says, in part:

"We have a long history of providing thousands of good paying jobs to local workers and can only continue to do this if we have a competitive business. The refinery is planning to invite qualified non-union contractors with proven safety and performance records to participate in sourcing activities for select refinery work. "

Kevin Ferguson has been in the union for almost 45 years.

He says the refinery is part of the fabric of the local community and should stay that way.

“I’ve been in it for 44 years. My father was a member of this union as well. Our ancestors built this refinery from the ground back in the day,” says Ferguson.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Pedestrian admitted to hospital after hit-and-run crash

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The woman was in serious condition but is expected to recover.

Crime

Maumee man charged after driving into two homes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Fincher is charged with OVI and failure to control after the Friday night incident.

Crime

Woman stabbed with scissors during argument at Airport Hwy. gas station

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim had a stab wound on her left bicep.

News

Sowing the Seeds of the Metroparks

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Child in stable condition after fall from second story window

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The child was alert when authorities arrived Friday evening.

Latest News

News

Tremainsville store sells two million-dollar Ohio Lottery tickets

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The tickets will make two people a lot richer after Saturday's drawing.

Conklin And Company

Conklin & Company: Derek Merrin for Ohio House District 47

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lee sits down with Derek Merrin who is running to retain his seat in the Ohio House of Representatives for the 47th District.

News

AAA is providing mobile TSA Pre-Check

Updated: 55 minutes ago
AAA is offering travelers a new way to get signed up for TSA Pre-Check which can save time while traveling.

News

Northwest Ohio possibly falling behind in census count

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
While self-response rates are normal, Northwest Ohio is lacking in follow-up.

News

13abc First Responder of the Week: Matt Phillips

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
A tragedy changed the course of his career. Now, he's once again changing lives in the classroom.