University of Toledo cancels Spring Break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo announced it would not be holding a mid-term break in the spring semester on Monday.

“Classes will begin as planned on Tuesday, January 19, but there will be no spring break this year to reduce the potential for a member of the campus community to contract COVID-19 while traveling and then spread the virus when returning to campus,” Provost Karen S. Bjorkman said in the letter to students.

The university will hold “instructional breaks”, with no classes being held on February 16, March 10, March 29, and April 29-30.

Finals Week runs May 3-7, with Commencement scheduled for Saturday, May 8.

“It is because of your efforts to adhere to our Rocket Prevention Principles that we have been able to continue on-campus instruction this fall semester. We look forward to being in a position to safely continue to do so in the spring as well,” Bjorkman said. “We should all plan to continue to wear face coverings on campus, practice social distancing and good handwashing behaviors, and monitor our personal health on a daily basis.”

