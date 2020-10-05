Woman stabbed with scissors during argument at Airport Hwy. gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An argument Sunday afternoon at an Airport Highway gas station led to one woman being stabbed in her arm.

The victim told police she and another woman were arguing with two other women at the gas station in the 3800 block of Airport when she was stabbed with a pair of scissors.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to her left bicep. The other victim had a small cut on her upper right arm but refused medical attention.

The suspect and other woman fled the scene prior to Toledo Police arrival, around 3:15 p.m.

