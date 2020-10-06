BBB holding Shred Day to help protect your identity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and while we may be constantly aware of the ways hackers could steal our information, identity theft doesn’t have to be high tech. Mail theft is one of the oldest forms of identity theft used by scammers and simply throwing out unused credit card offers or other sensitive documents that could expose your information to those looking to take advantage.

The Better Business Bureau is holding a Shred Day this Saturday, October 10, to help Toledo area residents protect their identities. Everyone from the 24 surrounding counties of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan are welcome to attend the event, which runs from 9 AM to 1 PM at the corner of Secor and Central (in the parking lot of the old Sears across from Costco).

Trucks from AccuShred and Allshred will be set up in the parking lot to grind up sensitive documents. The first three bags will be free and additional bags will be shredded for $3 each. You’ll also be able to recycle computers, printers, and electronics for free. Hard drives on recycled computers will be destroyed to protect any sensitive data.

According to the BBB, last year’s event attracted more than 1,300 cars. Pandemic safety measures will be in place for this year’s event.

