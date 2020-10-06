BGSU student and Toledo native trying to win Broadway singing contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Normally Katie Trumbull is going to classes at BGSU, working at Starbucks, and singing and performing in plays and musicals but during the pandemic performances have been canceled. However, she has found another outlet for her talent. She entered an online singing competition through broadwayworld.com. She’s one of 300 people vying for the top spot.

The winner will receive prizes and $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. For Trumbull, there’s no question where the money would go if she won. It would go to the Janet Phleger Foundation - a foundation that helped her get to where she is now.

Ten years ago, when she was ten years old, Trumbull’s dad, Greg, was diagnosed with leukemia.

“I had to grow up really fast. That ripped apart my world,” Katie said.

Katie’s mom, Dawn, said, “It changed the dynamic of our family and we didn’t know for a couple of years that he was going to be okay. That’s hard for a ten year old.”

Over the course of the last decade it’s been difficult for Greg to work. To support Greg during hospital stays Dawn didn’t work either.

"Our finances were really in a mess,” Greg said.

That’s where the Phleger Foundation came through. Now Katie is trying to pay it forward so someone like her can also chase dreams, dreams that may lead to Broadway.

