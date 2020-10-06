Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 11 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Homeless shelters prepare for winter spike

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Christina Williams
Area homeless shelters are preparing for the spike in need when the temperatures drop.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 54 minutes ago

National

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

The Victory Center’s Celebrity Wait Night is going virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Since 1996, The Victory Center has been offering free resources to cancer survivors and their families.Almost 50 percent of its budget comes from fundraisers but the pandemic has created a huge obstacle.

News

University of Findlay’s tape transformation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The walls of Shafer Library currently feature illustrations of students made entirely out of tape.

News

Indian Creek Zoo unveils new home for black bears Sweet Pea and Jiggs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville is home to hundreds of animals.

National

Doug Jones on Trump COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago