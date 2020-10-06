Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to allow early ballot processing

Senate Bill 757 will allow for 10 hours of processing time on Monday, November 2.
(source: State of Michigan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During a virtual press conference Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 757 which allows clerks to start early ballot processing.

The bill would amend the Michigan Election Law to allow clerks in cities or townships with a population of at least 25,000 to perform certain absent voter ballot pre-processing activities prior to Election Day, as long as they give notice of that action to the Secretary of State at least 20 days before Election Day.

“Michigan citizens can be confident their votes will count and the results of our elections will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “While it falls short of providing the relief clerks have asked for, Senate Bill 757 is a small step in the right direction to allow some clerks additional hours to open envelopes and prepare ballots to be tabulated on Election Day.”

The bill would also provide that clerks will notify voters of any reason their vote won’t be counted within 48 hours.

“Thank you to both Governor Whitmer and Secretary of State Benson for their leadership during this year’s unprecedented election,” said Mary Clark, Delta Township Clerk. “This critical legislation will give Michigan Clerks the support we need during undoubtedly the most important election of our careers. Myself and Clerks across the state are committed to ensuring the integrity and accuracy of this election.”

“Michigan voters: request your ballot, fill it out, and drop it in the mail by October 19th or take it to your local clerk’s office," said Whitmer. "Your voice will be heard in November.”

The provision would apply only for the November 3, 2020, general election.

