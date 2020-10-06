Homeless shelters prepare for winter spike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With cold weather coming soon, area homeless shelters are preparing for an increase. Cherry Street Mission Ministries houses dozens of men and women each night and when the temperatures drop the need increases.

The mission has a strict policy in place aimed at keeping people safe from COVID-19. Every new client is put into quarantine quarters when they arrive and given a COVID-19 test. When it comes back negative, they are then able to interact with other housemates.

With winter right around the corner, the mission is preparing for the influx.

“For our housing managers and staff we are getting ready to make sure quarantine systems are up and running and sanitation systems are up in running and following the CDC guidelines,” says Anne Ebbert, the CEO & President of Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

If you are in need of a place to stay, there are beds available. Intakes are processed 24/7 at the Cherry Street Mission and Sparrows Nest in Toledo.

