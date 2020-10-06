Advertisement

Homeless shelters prepare for winter spike

Cherry St. Mission Ministries has space available for those in need
Cherry St. Mission Ministries is preparing for the winter spike amid COVID-19.
Cherry St. Mission Ministries is preparing for the winter spike amid COVID-19.
By Christina Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With cold weather coming soon, area homeless shelters are preparing for an increase. Cherry Street Mission Ministries houses dozens of men and women each night and when the temperatures drop the need increases.

The mission has a strict policy in place aimed at keeping people safe from COVID-19. Every new client is put into quarantine quarters when they arrive and given a COVID-19 test. When it comes back negative, they are then able to interact with other housemates.

With winter right around the corner, the mission is preparing for the influx.

“For our housing managers and staff we are getting ready to make sure quarantine systems are up and running and sanitation systems are up in running and following the CDC guidelines,” says Anne Ebbert, the CEO & President of Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

If you are in need of a place to stay, there are beds available. Intakes are processed 24/7 at the Cherry Street Mission and Sparrows Nest in Toledo.

